Victor Wanyama a doubt for Tottenham’s game against Everton

The Kenya international suffered an injury against Ajax and he is uncertain of playing a part in Spurs’ final English topflight game of the season

Victor Wanyama suffered a thigh injury in the second leg semi-final of their game against Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Fernando Llorente at the start of the second half. The substitution helped Spurs turn the game around to win 3-2 at Johan Cruyff Arena. They reached the final of the competition on the away goals rule after the aggregate score was locked at 3-3.

Wanyama and three other players, may not be available for selection against the Toffees.

TEAM NEWS:



➡️ @daosanchez26 (thigh) - continuing rehab



➡️ @JanVertonghen (ankle) - continues assessment after injury v Ajax



➡️ Danny Rose (hamstring) - being assessed ahead of the weekend



➡️ @VictorWanyama (thigh) being assessed after injury v Ajax#PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/0YVqSgluhq — Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 10, 2019

Wanyama’s season has been plagued with injury, limiting his appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s men to 21 games in all competitions.

He will hope to play a part for in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee stars are in Group C along with , and .