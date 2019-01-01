African All Stars

Victor Osimhen: Lille striker makes Champions League debut against Ajax

The striker joins the list of Nigerians to have featured in Europe’s elite competition with his involvement in the Great Danes’ away fixture
Victor Osimhen will make his Champions League debut in Lille’s clash with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday evening.

Thanks to his impressive goal-scoring run, the 20-year-old was included in Christophe Galtier’s starting XI for the encounter taking place at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Osimhen joined the Great Danes on a five-year deal from Belgian First Division A club Sporting Charleroi as a replacement for Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe.

The Nigeria international has turned heads with his imposing performance at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, where he boasts of five goals in five Ligue 1 appearances to lead the goalscorers’ chart alongside Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

A good start for Galtier’s team in Amsterdam will enhance their bid to qualify from Group H which has Chelsea and Valencia.

Lille host Frank Lampard’s men in their next fixture billed for October 2, while Ajax travel to Mestalla for a date with the Spaniards.

 

 

