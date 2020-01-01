Victor Moses out, Mendy in as Chelsea reveal Champions League squad

The 29-year-old has been axed from the Blues team for the European competition while the Senegal goalkeeper has been included

Premier League club have named Edouard Mendy in their squad for the , leaving out Victor Moses.

The 29-year-old returned to the Stamford Bridge Stadium this summer as he has been away from the side since January 2018 when he teamed up with .

Moses cut short his eighteen-month loan with the Turkish Super Lig club in January to link up with his former manager Antonio Conte at Milan.

The former international impressed during his time with the San Siro outfit and the club showed their interest to secure his signature permanently.

The side, however, failed to reach an agreement with Chelsea for the signing of the forward before the end of the transfer window.

Moses is yet to secure a loan move away from the Stamford Bridge and his future is still uncertain as he has now been left out of the Blues’ squad that will feature in the top European competition.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had previously stated the former Super Eagles winger is not part of his plan for the 2020-21 campaign.

"At the moment Victor isn’t in that position with us. We have a bubble at the training ground with the first-team squad, which Victor hasn’t been part of,” Lampard said.

goalkeeper Mendy, who teamed up with the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer from , is included in the list.

Moses could still leave the Blues this summer to the Championship, and , having missed out on a move during the transfer window.

The winger has previously featured for and Athletic before he teamed up with Chelsea in 2012.

Moses has won a number of accolades with the Blues since he joined the club, including the Premier League and titles.

The versatile forward will hope to sort out his future soon to enable him to concentrate on his football development.

Chelsea will take on in their opening Champions League Group stage game on October 20.