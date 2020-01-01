Victor Moses: Inter Milan sign Chelsea wing-back on loan with option to buy

The Nigerian has reunited with Antonio Conte, signing for the Black and Blues on loan for the rest of 2019-20

Milan have completed the signing of ex- international Victor Moses on loan from with an option to make the deal permanent.

Moses, 29, had his contract terminated by Turkish Super Lig outfit before joining the San Siro outfit.

He becomes the eighth Nigerian to feature for the club after Taribo West, Nwankwo Kanu, Obafemi Martins, Victor Nsofor, Isah Eliakwu, Nwankwo Obiorah and Joel Obi.

This move will see him link up again with former Blues manager Antonio Conte. The former man played in the Italian’s Premier League triumph with the Blues in 2016-17.

"Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about,” the Nigerian commented on his reunion with Conte.

"I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here.

"I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That's the most important thing."

On the city of Milan, he said: "It seems like a nice city, I’ve liked what I’ve seen up to now. I think I’ll enjoy it here and we’ll have a great future together. I have positive feelings.

"I’m going to need time to find my feet but I want to help the team win as many games as possible. We’ll do all that we can to achieve our objectives and make our fans proud."

Moses will be hoping to help Inter Milan beat arch-rivals to the title. The Black and Blues are currently second in the Italian topflight, trailing the Oliseh by two points.

He is expected to feature in the club’s title charge. Conte’s team face Bulgaria’s in the knockout round in February.