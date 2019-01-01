Moses: I just needed to play football after 'tough' time at Chelsea

The 28-year-old made only five appearances under Maurizio Sarri, despite starring at right wing-back during the 2016-17 Premier League triumph

Victor Moses says he needed to play football after a lack of game time at prompted an 18-month January loan move to where the international claims his family is now settled.

Despite being a key member of Antonio Conte's 2016-17 Premier League title-winning side, Moses made only five appearances under the Italian's successor Maurizio Sarri this season.

But, since moving to Fenerbahce earlier this year, the 28-year-old has scored three times in 13 Super Lig games and has helped his temporary club climb into the top half.

"It’s tough, as Chelsea’s a very special place for me and I’ve always had a great relationship with the fans but it became very obvious that I was not in the manager’s plans,” Moses told The Guardian.

“I have achieved great things there but I just needed to play football and that’s why I got the move to Fenerbahce.”

The Turkish giants were in a difficult place when Moses linked up with them, though, having won only three of their first 18 league matches to leave them above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

“When I came here, everyone was a little bit shocked by the position they were in and that was the main reason why I came, as a big club like Fenerbahce should not be in a position like that,” the former star added.

And Moses has enjoyed the experience in a country known for the religious dedication of its football fans.

“In the stadium the atmosphere is a lot different [to ]," he continued. "It’s unlike anything I have ever experienced in football, every game is a must-win game and they are so passionate as they just want us to win and make everybody happy. It’s not just football, it’s a way of life here.

“It’s a massive experience, playing against and , you can feel the atmosphere, it feels like the stadium is going to fall down due to the fans singing and bouncing. The atmosphere is amazing, you can easily tell the passion they’ve got for football here is crazy. They just love football and want the team to win, that’s why they support the team.”

The academy graduate has previously spent time on loan at , Stoke and West Ham during his spell at Stamford Bridge, but this the first stint of his club career outside of England.

Moses says he has adjusted to life in a new country well though.

"I am here with my wife and two kids. My kids are going to school here and my wife has settled down. It has made it a lot easier for me to go to work and come home to see the kids, it feels like I am still back in London.”