Vertonghen ‘very happy’ at Tottenham but offers Spurs no contract hope

The Belgian defender has entered the final 12 months of his current terms and has no extension in place despite enjoying his time in north London

Jan Vertonghen claims to be “very happy” at , but has offered no indication that he will be committing to a new contract.

The 32-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

An extension clause was triggered last year, meaning that Spurs are now all out of options.

They must agree fresh terms with Vertonghen or risk seeing him leave north London as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

The Belgium international has suggested that he would be open to entering into talks, but has stopped short of delivering any kind of promise when it comes to his future.

Vertonghen told reporters of the present: “I just want to focus on this year, I know I have got one year left so I know a lot of questions will be asked.

“I have said it before, I am very happy at the club. The supporters have been great for me, the manager has improved me a lot and has a lot of confidence in me.

“I feel very, very good physically so I am not sure what is going to happen this year, I can only say I am happy where I am at and I feel the support from the manager, team-mates and the squad.”

Vertonghen is neither the only defender to be running down his deal at Tottenham nor the only Belgian.

Fellow countryman Toby Alderweireld is in the same position, with a £25 million ($30m) release clause having been removed from his deal as it continues to expire.

He could be on the move in the current window or the winter one, but is another to have given no indication that he is looking for a switch.

Vertonghen added on a familiar face: “You never know but I have played for so many years with Toby, he is a very good player and a great guy for the group.

“Like I said it is out of my hands but he is here now and I am happy with that.”

For now, the focus of all of those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is locked on the start of a new season.

Having secured another top-four finish and a final berth in 2018-19, all of those at Mauricio Pochettino’s disposal are hoping to fare even better this time around.

It may be that more fresh faces are drafted in to aid that cause, but Vertonghen believes Spurs are already strong enough to hold their own.

“We just look at ourselves, we want to be in the best shape possible, whoever comes in or goes out that is out of our hands,” he added.

“We have got a great squad with great guys and whoever is here is ready to play for Spurs.”