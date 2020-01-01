Vardy signs new 2023 deal with Leicester

Leicester have confirmed that Jamie Vardy has signed a new deal with the club that will take him through until 2023 with the Foxes.

The international forward finished the 2019-20 season with 23 Premier League goals, giving him the competition’s Golden Boot.

With a previous deal that was due to expire in 2022, Leicester have moved to keep the 33-year-old on their books for at least an additional year.

“The journey that I’ve been on with this Football Club is hard to describe, and although we’ve accomplished so much together already, I know that I’ve got so much more to achieve with this team, so it’s a special feeling to be able to commit my future to once again,” Vardy told the club’s official website.

“I love playing my football in front of our fans at King Power Stadium and I’m delighted to continue this journey at such an exciting time for the Club. We’ve a fantastic team that I believe is capable of getting even better and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next few years.”

