Van Dijk's absence won't be 'too much of an issue' for Liverpool if Fabinho steps in, says Johnson

A former Red thinks the Brazilian midfielder is capable of filling the boots of a talismanic performer who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Virgil van Dijk's absence won't be "too much of an issue" for if Fabinho steps in, according to Glen Johnson.

Liverpool were dealt a cruel injury blow during their 2-2 draw against in Saturday's Merseyside derby.

Van Dijk had to be substituted early in the first half after being taken out by a dangerous tackle from keeper Jordan Pickford, who escaped a red card following a VAR review.

The Reds have since confirmed that the centre-back has suffered damage to the interior cruciate ligament in his knee, which will require surgery.

Liverpool have yet to confirm how long Van Dijk will be out of action for, but he is now expected to spend the next few months on the sidelines as Jurgen Klopp's side continue their defence of the Premier League title.

The 29-year-old has been a talismanic figure in the Reds' squad since moving to Anfield from for £75 million ($98m) in January 2018, and has played in every single league game for the club over the past two seasons.

Some are already writing off Liverpool's chances of retaining the top-flight crown after losing Van Dijk, but Johnson thinks Fabinho has already proven he can fill the void in the heart of the defence.

The Brazilian midfielder impressed alongside Van Dijk in a 2-0 victory at last month, and may now be asked to partner Joe Gomez or Joel Matip as Klopp is forced to adjust his starting XI.

"I personally think it will be Fabinho who slots in there," the former Reds full-back told The Mirror.

"We saw him do it a couple of weeks ago and he was man of the match, so he could be the one who slots in. As long as he can maintain that sort of level then I don't think it will be too much of an issue.

"Teams will show a team like Liverpool respect, so they won't be pressing all the time from the front.

"You need players at the back who can set the game up, and I think Fabinho can certainly do that, because obviously he's very good on the ball and used to playing in midfield.

"Of course they'd much rather be going into games with Van Dijk, but I do think Fabinho can step in."

Johnson does, however, think Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will need to work on their positioning without Van Dijk being there to provide cover for them as they roam forward.

"He's the number one player Liverpool certainly didn't want to lose," the ex- international added. "He's one of those players that everyone performs better when he's out there, there's no two ways about it, he'll be missed.

"There's nothing better as an attacking full-back to think 'oh actually, I don't need to run back because I know that Van Dijk is there, or John Terry is there'. You just know they're going to win the ball.

"If you look over your shoulder and it's somebody else then you don't get that confidence, and then you have to be in totally different positions.

"We've seen it over the years with Trent. Sometimes defensively he's got into some terrible positions, but it doesn't matter because Van Dijk will be mopping up behind and making it all look very easy.

"Both full-backs will have to change."