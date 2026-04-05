Van der Vaart is blunt: Eredivisie star falls short of the very best

As expected, national champions PSV were the main topic of conversation on Studio Voetbal on Sunday evening. Boudewijn Zenden, Wim Kieft and Rafael van der Vaart sat down to discuss who is currently the undisputed star of the Eindhoven championship-winning team.

Boudewijn Zenden emphasised that a championship is always a team effort, but pointed out a few standout players. According to the former winger, players such as Ivan Perisic and Jerdy Schouten have had a strong season, but it is Ismael Saibari who has been the player dragging PSV through difficult phases. The latter made a big impression with two goals and an assist in the title-deciding match against FC Utrecht (a 4-3 win).

“You could certainly conclude that Saibari has been one of PSV’s key players this season,” said Zenden. “There’s always something missing and there’s always room for improvement. But he’s a player who will undoubtedly take a step forward this summer. He deserves it too.”

Wim Kieft takes a more critical view of Saibari and finds him still too inconsistent. “He needs to step it up. Every time you think: ‘he’s got it’, whether it’s laziness or it’s just not in you, but then you’ve got to go for it.”

"You can play football so well, you’re strong, you’re quick, you can score a goal," Kieft continues about Saibari. "Sometimes you get the feeling he thinks: ‘it’s going well enough’. Seize the moment, there’s so much potential there."

Van der Vaart is even slightly less enthusiastic about Saibari. "I find it very difficult," says the former Ajax player. "He’s convinced me many times. You think: now he’s got it. But then I see him again in a Champions League match and I think: hmm…"

Van der Vaart has serious reservations about Saibari making the leap to the very top. "At Bayern Munich, he wouldn’t be in the starting line-up. I find it very difficult to say. He’s very powerful, but if he goes to England… Everyone there is powerful. What would set him apart then? Does he really have that exceptional technique? Is he really that quick? I don’t think so."

According to Van der Vaart, it was not Saibari but Perisic who was the key player in PSV’s championship-winning campaign. “A leader is someone who always plays well, is in peak physical condition and covers the ground. And he really does that in every match. In the Champions League, in the league, in the cup, both defensively and offensively. For me, there’s no doubt about that.”