Van der Sar addresses talk of succeeding Woodward at Man Utd as Old Trafford return is mooted

The legendary former Red Devils goalkeeper is ruling nothing out, as he continues to fill a role at Ajax, but says no approach has been made

Edwin van der Sar is leaving the door open for a return to Manchester United to be made, but the legendary former Red Devils goalkeeper says he has not been approached about succeeding Ed Woodward at Old Trafford.

A divisive executive vice-chairman is preparing to step down from the most prominent of positions in English football.

Various candidates are being mooted to follow in his footsteps, with Van der Sar - who is currently chief executive of Dutch champions Ajax - among those to have seen a move to Manchester mooted.

What has been said?

Van der Sar has told ESPN of the speculation linking him with United: "It's nothing new for me, my name circulates there for a long time."

He added on his future, with nothing being ruled out at this stage: "[With] the work and pressure, you should have a feeling with the club.

"I could do the things Ronald de Boer is doing - he works for us at Ajax and also here for you guys. He has more freedom than me, he has a good life.

"The pressure is different and I won't work at a club where I don't have a feeling. I could only do this for Ajax or United. I would not work for any other clubs.

"I am really happy with how we have [developed] Ajax in the last couple of years. We had ambitions 10 years ago to reach the top of Europe. We have reached that. We had to work really hard, we don't have a rich owner and the government didn't help us."

Has Van der Sar been asked?

While aware of the rumours suggesting that he will be targeted by the Red Devils, Van der Sar maintains that no discussions have been held as yet.

For now, he is fully focused on his role in Amsterdam and a desire to finish "in a perfect way" when the day does come to take on a new challenge.

He added: "A European prize is something that triggers me."

Any other business?

Van der Sar's current post has seen him play a leading role in keeping much sought-after coach Erik ten Hag in the Netherlands.

He had been linked with a vacant managerial post at Tottenham, but has now committed to a new contract through to 2023.

Van der Sar said of Ten Hag: "If he performs well, he could go to a bigger club.

Article continues below

"Everyone in the Netherlands would like to make a step to the top teams in the country. And when you are there, you want to make a step to another country.

"We're happy that he can work with this squad for another season."

Further reading