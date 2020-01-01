Van de Beek's agent predicts greater transfer interest in Ajax star after coronavirus crisis

The Dutch star has been linked to a number of clubs and that list might only grow in the months to come

Donny van de Beek's agent insisted he was unworried about the midfielder's future, saying there was still plenty of interest in the international.

Van de Beek has been linked with a move away from the Eredivisie giants, with Real Madrid and Manchester United reportedly interested.

The 22-year-old's agent, Guido Albers, said while the transfer market may be different after the coronavirus pandemic, Van de Beek's future is not a concern.

"It will all be different, but I also have to be realistic," he told Voetbal International.

"It also creates opportunities at clubs that perhaps thought they had no chance anymore and are now knocking on the door. I'm not worried about Donny."

Albers was unwilling to go into detail about which clubs wanted Van de Beek, but said the interest had been ongoing.

"The interest has been, and that is also known, for a long time and from several clubs," he said.

"We will see what will come out of that in the coming weeks. I dare not say anything about it at the moment.

"I can't say anything about it because a number of things are just confidential. The situation will have changed per club and we have to look closely at that."

The midfielder has been strongly linked with a possible move to and recently hinted he'd be open to the idea of playing in Spain.

“My feeling must be good at a club. How much do they want me?" Van de Beek signalled to Helden.

"But I also have to fit in with the system that is being played and of course I also want to have an overview of playing minutes.

“Playing in the sun is always nice. But no, I certainly haven’t started taking Spanish lessons yet.

"I have not said yes to anyone, everything is still open. I know what I've got here, I am loved in Ajax and I love Ajax."

Van de Beek joined Ajax's youth academy in 2014 and was named their 'Talent of the Future' a year later.

Prior to the suspension of the Eredivisie due to the coronavirus pandemic, the midfielder had scored eight goals and contributed six assists across 23 league appearances.