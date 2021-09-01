The Dutchman's main legal representative has revealed that the Red Devils prevented him from leaving the club before the end of the transfer window

Donny van de Beek's agent Guido Albers has expressed his disappointment over Manchester United's failure to "co-operate" in transfer negotiations amid interest from Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League clubs.

Van de Beek has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since his £35 million ($48m) switch from Ajax in September 2020, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to trust the midfielder with regular minutes in his starting XI.

The Dutchman is contracted to remain at United until 2025 but he was strongly linked with a move away from the club on deadline day, and Albers has now revealed that he saw his potential exit path blocked.

What's been said?

Van de Beek's agent was left frustrated by the end of the window, but he now expects the 24-year-old to be given the chance to prove himself in Manchester.

"There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England, so that looked good," Albers has told Voetbal International. "But you need the co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn't.

"Disappointed, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time.

"He's been promised that before, but we came to a clear agreement about this with the club, so we have all faith that it will happen now."

Asked whether Van de Beek is unhappy with the situation, he added: "I won't say. But everybody who knows Donny knows he loves the game and he wants to be on the pitch every week.

"So from this answer, you can probably tell what he wanted most."

Van de Beek's United struggles

Van de Beek appeared in 36 games across all competitions in his first season with the Red Devils, but only 15 of those came as a starter, including just four in the Premier League.

The Netherlands international quickly fell behind the likes of Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay in the squad pecking order, and has yet to show off the talent that saw him marked out as one of the top young midfielders in Europe at Ajax.

Van de Beek was an unused substitute in United's first three games of the 2021-22 campaign, but will be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer's lineup when they welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on September 11.

