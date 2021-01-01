‘Van de Beek will already be considering Man Utd exit’ – Midfielder needs answers from Solskjaer, says Berbatov

The former Red Devils striker admits he would not be surprised if the Netherlands international was planning a move away from Old Trafford

Donny van de Beek should be “banging on the manager’s door” at , says Dimitar Berbatov, with the former Red Devils striker admitting he would not be surprised if a Dutch midfielder is already considering a move elsewhere.

A talented 23-year-old only completed a switch to Old Trafford during the summer of 2020, when his undoubted quality was lured away from .

Despite facing fierce competition for places, Van de Beek was tipped by many to make an immediate impact at a Premier League heavyweight.

Opportunities to show what he is capable of have, however, been few and far between, with just two starts made in the English top-flight.

Van de Beek has been warned that a lack of game time threatens to rule him out of the Netherlands’ plans for this summer’s European Championship, with Berbatov urging the playmaker to seek answers from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The ex-United striker told Betfair: “I don't know what is going on with Donny van de Beek. I said before he signed that I like him as a player, he was great for Ajax and his national team, but now he can't get a game at United. I don't watch the training sessions and the little time he does get on the pitch isn't enough to judge him.

“He needs a run of games in a row to give him confidence. I can see that his confidence isn't high at the moment, and that's normal because when you don't play you start punishing yourself and ask questions of yourself.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he is starting to look for the exit and nobody will blame him. Something isn't working.

“At the moment Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred are all ahead of him, judging by the amount of game time he is getting. Are all these players better than him? I don't think so, everybody is different and everyone can bring different qualities to a game. That's why I'm wondering what is going on.

“I still think he can help the team. The minutes he is getting isn't enough to build his confidence and integrate him into the team and to get used to the Premier League. Sometimes you can be ahead of other players purely based on your name and reputation, this is how unfair it is in football sometimes.

“He should be banging on the manager's door and ask: what is going on? He should be asking why he's not playing and what he can do to improve his situation.

“Then, depending on what answers he gets, he can evaluate and do what is necessary. He's only 23, so he's got lots of football in him and he won't want to waste any time. It's an unpleasant situation for the player and hopefully it gets resolved soon.”