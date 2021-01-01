With vaccination programmes, Qatar hopes to host a Covid-19 free 2022 World Cup!

The foreign affairs minister feels that vaccination programmes for all World Cup attendees will be done before the tournament...

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage across the world, with many countries continuing to report cases.

However, numerous Covid-19 vaccines have also been introduced and Qatar, hosts of the 2022 World Cup, are confident of hosting a Covid-free tournament next year. It must be noted that numerous sporting events across the world have been conducted without the involvement of spectators.

H.E Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that fans will be involved in full capacity at the 2022 World Cup during a video conference at this year's Raisina Dialogue, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with India's External Affairs Ministry.

"Qatar is ready to demonstrate for the world that we can host such an event and we can have it hopefully, in person and this is our plan actually from the beginning. Since that time, we have been discussing and negotiating with the vaccination providers on how we can make sure that everyone attending the World Cup is vaccinated," he said during the conference.

The Deputy Prime Minister went on to state that the plan was to vaccinate every person attending the 2022 World Cup.

"Right now, there are programmes under development to provide vaccines for all the attendees of the World Cup. We will be able to, hopefully, host a Covid-free event," he added.

The minister serves as the Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), member of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investments (SCEAI).

The Foreign Affairs Minister felt that the 2022 World Cup will be the first event of celebration after the Covid-19 crisis and will be an event that brings joy to sports fans and more across the world.

"This will be a great opportunity for the world as it will be the first ‘happy event’ that will take place after this pandemic."

HE @MBA_AlThani_ said at the @RaisinaDialogue, hosted by @ORFonline, a Doha Forum partner, “We have been negotiating and talking to the vaccination providers on how we can make sure that everyone attending the World Cup is vaccinated."#Pandemic #FIFA2022 #Vaccine pic.twitter.com/kXrT1voEUz — Doha Forum (@DohaForum) April 16, 2021

He also touched on the environment-friendly initiatives taken by Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), the organisation responsible for delivering the infrastructure for the World Cup. The various World Cup stadium projects feature carbon-friendly initiatives like recycling and more.

"The FIFA World Cup, we believe will be an opportunity, where it will be the first carbon-neutral world event," he said.