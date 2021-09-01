Uzoho: Apoel FC and Super Eagles keeper part ways by mutual consent

The Cypriot First Division side announced the departure of the Nigeria stopper on Wednesday morning

Francis Uzoho and Apoel FC have parted ways by mutual consent, the Cypriot First Division club has announced.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper will continue his career elsewhere despite having two years left on his current contract.



After completing his loan spell at AC Omonia, the Nigeria international joined the Legend in July 2020 on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

His maiden game for Apoel was a 3-0 triumph over Ermis Aradippou before injury crept in to miss the crucial games which his team lost.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Uzoho featured in 18 league matches as Sofronis Avgousti’s men finished third on the log.

While no reason was given for the mutual termination of the contract, the club wished the African star all the best for his future.

“The company Apoel Football (public) limited announces the completion of its cooperation with goalkeeper Francis Uzoho,” a statement from the club website read.

“We wish Francis the best of luck.”

Uzoho is expected to announce his next destination in the coming days. Currently, he is in Gernot Rohr’s squad ahead of this month’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

He would be looking forward to displacing Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi to man the post of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winners when they square up against Peter Butler’s Liberia on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.



It will be recalled that Francis Uzoho was shown a straight red card for the first time in his career on April 2, 2019, during his spell at Anorthosis Famagusta.

Even at that, his team cruised to a 3-0 win over Alki Oroklini in a Cypriot First Division fixture.



The former Deportivo La Coruna goalie has come under intense criticism in recent times from a section of fans who feel he is older than the age he claims.



In his response, however, he stated those criticising him don't know him when he was growing up, revealing he had a small stature.

“I was smallish back then in 2013 when I participated at the World Cup with the U17 national team," Uzoho told Super Eagles media in an Instagram chat.

"I later went to Aspire academy where I learnt a lot. My looks and body build changed when I started using the gym and was working out seriously.

"If a lot of people see my picture back then they won’t even talk about my age, but I don’t really bother because they don’t know me."