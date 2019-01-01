USWNT to close out 2019 with matches against Sweden and Costa Rica

The games could be the first two for the team's new head coach as Jill Ellis prepares to step down next month

The U.S. women’s national team has announced that it will close out a successful 2019 with friendlies against and in November.

The USWNT will face Sweden on November 7 at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio and will then take on Costa Rica on November 10 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The match against Sweden could mark the debut of the USWNT's new head coach, with Jill Ellis having announced that she will step down at the end of the team's World Cup victory tour next month.

Ellis will depart having led the U.S. to its second consecutive World Cup title this summer, with the English-born manager becoming only the second person ever to coach a team to multiple World Cup titles.

The USWNT head coach will close out her five-year spell in charge of the team when the U.S. takes on on October 3 in Charlotte and then again on October 6 in Chicago.

Should her replacement come from the NWSL, it could be a quick turnaround as the U.S. league will play its championship match on October 27.

Reign FC head coach Vlatko Andonovski and Utah Royals head coach Laura Harvey have been tipped as two of the leading NWSL candidates for the job.

Other leading candidates come from the collegiate ranks, including Penn State head coach Erica Dambach and Virginia head coach Steve Swanson.

There is also a chance that the two November friendlies could come too soon for a new head coach to be in place, in which case an interim would lead the USWNT against long-time rival Sweden and regional foe Costa Rica.

Most recently, the U.S. defeated Sweden 2-0 in the World Cup group stage this summer. The Swedes would go on to a third-place finish at the tournament in .

The U.S. has faced Concacaf rival Costa Rica 14 times, all of which have been wins.

The USWNT are currently on a 14-game win streak, having posted a record of 15-1-2 so far in 2019. The team's only loss of the year came against France in the first match of 2019.