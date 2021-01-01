USWNT 'LFG' on HBO Max: How to watch, release date & all the details about 'equal pay' documentary

Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn will be at the forefront of this new HBO Max-produced documentary that follows the USWNT's equality battle

HBO Max is set to release a new documentary focusing on the celebrated U.S. Women's National Team and, most importantly, their efforts to achieve equal pay justice.

The USWNT's road to equality has been long and weary, and this forthcoming film will offer viewers an intimate look at their journey so far.

Goal has what you need to know about 'LFG' and more.

What is the 'LFG' documentary?

'LFG' is an upcoming documentary produced by HBO Max that centres on the USWNT and their ongoing fight for equal pay.

'LFG', short for 'Let's F*cking Go', will be an inside look into the team's battle for equality that started three months before their victorious 2019 World Cup campaign. The players of the squad had sued U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination, campaigning for the same financial pay as their men's team equivalent.

The documentary will be shaped by the perspectives and insights of Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara and Sam Mewis who have been advocating for equal pay measures for the past several years now.

In 2020, a judge ruled against the team in their pay discrimination claim.

“This fight is so much bigger than ourselves and the Women’s National Team,” Rapinoe had said. “We’re doing it for the next generation of female soccer players and for women throughout the world in all industries and walks of life who are also fighting for equality.”

'LFG' follows the USWNT since filing the lawsuit in March 2019 and promises an inside look about the conversation surrounding the equal pay dispute.

“The film interweaves transcendent athletic performances, including a record-breaking World Cup victory in 2019, with the players’ ongoing pursuit for equal pay,” said the press release.

“LFG grants viewers unprecedented access to these game-changers as they meet the physical demands and pressures of being some of the world’s top athletes, while showcasing their courage, unflinching spirit and resiliency in an effort to create long-lasting social change with the biggest fight for women’s rights since Title IX.”

It will be produced by Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine and Abby Greensfelder. Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman will serve as executive producers for Propagate Content, which will also be in collaboration with CNN Films and HBO Max.

“As a female director, it’s my honour to capture this defining moment in these women’s lives. It’s their story, in their own words, and Sean and I are so excited to give these women the platform they are sorely due,” Nix Fine said.

"These women’s trailblazing ascent is history in the making and exactly the type of groundbreaking stories we love bringing to audiences,” added director Sean Fine.

You can view the trailer below.

'LFG' documentary release date

HBO have not specified a release date for the documentary, but it is slated for viewing later in 2021.

How to watch 'LFG'

'LFG' will be available to watch exclusively on HBO Max.

New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on the website.

An HBO Max subscription is $14.99 per month in the U.S.

Details on how non-U.S. viewers can watch the documentary will be made available in due course.