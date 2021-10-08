USMNT sensation Pepi reveals Real Madrid & Chelsea transfer dream

Ricardo Pepi continues to see his stock soar, with another two goals recorded on his latest outing for the United States national team, and the 18-year-old has revealed that he dreams of representing Real Madrid or Chelsea at some point in the future.

Interest in the talented teenager is building across Europe, with Dutch giants Ajax among those looking to present a hot prospect with another stepping stone to the very top of the global game.

Pepi, who is on the books of MLS outfit FC Dallas for now, is making no secret of his desire to take on a new challenge, with it possible that a deal could be done in upcoming transfer windows.

What has been said?

Pepi has told TUDN when asked if he would like to leave American shores: "I would like to, it would be good for me and my family to go and play in Europe.

“I think it's a good time to do it, to make that leap, but we have a league [carrying on], there are still six or seven games left with FC Dallas and I think if the opportunity comes and everything presents itself to go to Europe, it would be a good opportunity.”

Quizzed on the reported interest from Ajax and where he sees himself heading, Pepi added: “Yes, it (the Eredivisie) is a league where there are many young players.

“I'm obviously a young player who has to grow a lot in football, obviously the plan would be to someday play in Real Madrid, Chelsea, any big team, but it is a league with a lot of potential and that helps young people a lot. I think there is a lot of interest.”

Why did Pepi choose the USMNT?

For now, the highly-rated youngster is continuing to catch the eye for club and country in the U.S.

The El Paso-born forward has pledged international allegiance to the nation of his birth, but he did qualify to represent Mexico through his parents.

Explaining why he picked the USMNT over El Tri, Pepi said: “That decision came when I was 15 years old. I already had it in my mind.

Article continues below

“I received calls from Mexico but also from the United States, I spoke with my father and at that time I did not have to make the decision, but I knew that the decision would have to be made one day.

“It was a difficult decision, the truth is that it was in my head for like three or four years. I had to talk a lot with my family, with my agent, with the people I trust, it was a decision made with the heart.”

Further reading