USMNT defender McKenzie targeted by racial abuse after Nations League final

The center back took to social media to reveal that he had been a victim of online attacks after the U.S. topped Mexico in the finale

U.S. men's national team defender Mark McKenzie revealed that he has been subjected to racial abuse following Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League final.

McKenzie misplaced a pass in the opening moments of the USMNT's eventual 3-2 victory, handing Mexico the lead in just the second minute.

And, in the wake of that mistake, McKenzie has been targeted by racial abuse on social media, despite the USMNT's trophy-winning triumph.

What did McKenzie have to say?

"The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from 'supporters' and 'non supporters' just ain't it," McKenzie wrote on his Instagram story.

Nations League finale tainted by fan disturbances

McKenzie's revelation comes after a number of crowd disturbances during the USMNT's win over Mexico.

Sunday's match in Denver was paused for several minutes because of fans using a homophobic chant, while players from both teams were pelted with projectiles from the crowd on two occasions, most notably after Christian Pulisic's game-winning goal.

Winger Gio Reyna was injured by an object thrown from the stands, while USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter was left furious by the fan behavior as he labeled it a 'total lack of respect'.

