USA vs Mexico: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Stars and Stripes go for revenge on El Tri after suffering defeat in the Gold Cup final back in July

The tackles Friday in a repeat of the Concacaf Gold Cup final from July, though this time in friendly action at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

On that occasion, a goal from Jonathan dos Santos after 73 minutes gave El Tri a deserved victory in a match they controlled for long stretches.

Just a couple of months on, Gregg Berhalter and his team have the opportunity to demonstrate that they have learned the lessons given to them by their neighbors earlier this summer.

Game USA vs Mexico Date Friday, September 6 Time 1:30am BST / 8:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision / Fox Sports 1 / TUDN USA fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be available to view on television or via a live stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position USMNT squad Goalkeepers Guzan, Steffen, Johnson, Gonzalez Defenders Brooks, Ream, Long, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Lima, Cannon, Dest, Robinson Midfielders Trapp, Roldan, McKennie, Morales, Lletget, Yueill, Pomykal Forwards Zardes, Morris, Pulisic, Sargent, Boyd, Baird

Tim Weah is out of action after suffering a hamstring tear, while DeAndre Yedlin, Tyler Adams and Matt Miazga are also sidelined.

Young star Sergino Dest is set to debut at left-back.

Possible USMNT starting XI: Steffen; Dest, Long, Brooks, Cannon; Morales, Roldan, McKennie; Morris, Sargent, Pulisic.

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Ochoa, Orozco, Cota, Gonzalez Defenders Moreno, Laylun, Reyes, Gallardo, Araujo, Salcedo, L. Rodriguez, Montes, Navarro, Sanchez Midfielders Guardado, Herrera, J. Dos Santos, Fabian, Alvarez, Montes, Pizarro, Pineda, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Antuna, C. Rodriguez Forwards Hernandez, Jimenez, Lozano, Corona, Vega

Mexico’s squad is stronger than the one that won the Gold Cup, with Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera, Jesus Corona, Marco Fabian and Miguel Layun all returning to action for Gerardo Martino’s side.

With a match against to come, it is unlikely that they will go at full strength.

Possible Mexico starting XI: Orozo; Sanchez, Moreno, Reyes, Gallardo; Herrera; Guardado, Rodriguez, Alvarado; Hernandez, Corona

