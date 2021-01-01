'Unforgivable mistake, no excuse' – Capello blasts Ronaldo after Juventus dumped out of Champions League

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was guilty of turning his back on the free kick that ultimately sent the Old Lady crashing out of Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus team-mates have been eviscerated by Fabio Capello following the club's Champions League exit at the hands of Porto.

Two goals from Federico Chiesa were enough to take the match to extra time after Sergio Oliveira opened the scoring for Porto from the penalty spot before he netted the visitors' second goal via a free kick.

Both Ronaldo and Adrien Rabiot were roundly slated for turning their backs on Oliveira's shot, and former Juve coach Capello has blasted the Portuguese superstar following the team's elimination on away goals.

What was said?

“Cristiano Ronaldo can't do that in a wall,” Capello fumed on Sky Sport Italia. “Whoever is in a wall should be aware that they might get hit and not be afraid of the ball. But he turned around and this is an unforgivable mistake for which there is no excuse.”

Ronaldo wasn't the only one to be called out by Capello, with Merih Demiral having conceded the penalty that led to Porto's first goal of the night.

“Juventus made elementary mistakes in both matches,” Capello went on. “There was some carelessness in Portugal then Demiral was naive in the penalty. That was a gift. He shouldn't have tried to make the tackle, it was enough to stay tight.”

Article continues below

Veterans shamed

Capello was also critical of the fact that no elder statesmen appeared for post-match interviews, criticising Juve's old guard for only appearing in front of cameras when there is glory to be had.

“You see only the youngest players actually stepped in and showed their face during the tough moments,” he said. “In this team, there are some veterans who turn up when they win to take the credit, then are nowhere to be seen when they lose.”

Further reading