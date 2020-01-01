'Unforgettable moments, inexplicable things and incomparable people' - Thiago Silva says farewell to PSG ahead of Chelsea move

The defender is widely tipped to move to Stamford Bridge following eight trophy-laden seasons in Ligue 1

Thiago Silva took to social media on Wednesday to bid farewell to the faithful ahead of his anticipated move to .

Silva joined PSG in 2012 from and went on to lead the French side to seven titles in eight seasons, part of a total haul of 23 trophies during his time at Parc des Princes.

But the defender was not offered a fresh contract at the end of his current deal, instead signing a temporary extension which came to an end with PSG's defeat to in Sunday's final, the first in the club's history.

Chelsea have since emerged as the front-runners to sign Silva, with reports that he will soon sign a two-year deal to join the west London club circulating.

Silva took the opportunity to pay tribute to his former supporters, quoting renowned Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa in a heart-felt message shared on Instagram.

"The value of things is not in the time that they last, but in the intensity with which they occur. That is why there are unforgettable moments, inexplicable things and incomparable people," wrote the centre-back, using Pessoa's famous phrase.

"Today a cycle is ended, after eight years at PSG, I would like to thank my team-mates, the entire coaching staff and board, the fans, my family, God and my friends, for all of the happy years we have spent in the City of Light.

"Here, together with my wife, we have enjoyed unforgettable moments, our children grew up, we became French citizens, and we will carry forever in our hearts these years lived in . Thank you so much."