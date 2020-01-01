‘Unbelievable’ Rice the Premier League’s best young player – Wilshere

The Hammers man has said that his team-mate has the potential to go "all the way" in the game

Jack Wilshere has proclaimed that West Ham team-mate Declan Rice is the best young player in the Premier League currently.

The 21-year-old midfielder was in the midst of his third season in senior football, having played 29 times in ’s top flight before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the campaign.

Nevertheless, the England international had won such acclaim that he was being linked with a potential summer move to , and .

Wilshere, who was once hailed a wonderkid at before injuries took their toll, has backed his colleague to “go all the way” in his career.

“You know what, there’s so many good young players, but the one that I get to see every day and I get to play with [is] Dec - Declan Rice,” he said when responding on a live question and answer session on Instagram.

“He can go all the way, he’s unbelievable. Left foot, right foot and he’s a great lad.

“Love you, Dec!”

Rice has previously hinted that Chelsea could be his preferred destination, despite having previously been released by the Blues as a youngster, largely because of the presence of Mason Mount.

“Yeah I’d love to, I’d love to play with him [Mount] at club level again,” he told Copa90 of the prospect of teaming up with an old team-mate once more.

“One thing we’ve always said as kids we’d love to play with each other at club and international level but obviously you never know because of different paths and things like that.”

Mount’s father Tony has revealed in the recent past: “Mason and Declan are best friends. They always have been and still are now. They talk to each other all the time.

“When Declan got released at 14, we were all devastated. Debbie [Mount’s mother] was in tears and Mason was gobsmacked."

Rice has gone on to make more than 100 senior appearances already, while he has scored two goals and assisted two more in Premier League play. He has played 90 matches in the top flight and has turned out seven times for England after switching nationality, having previously turned out for the .