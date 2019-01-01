Ukraine U20s vs USA U20s: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The USA's team of wonderkids comes up against a strong Ukrainian side in their first Group D game at the Under-20 World Cup

In the second Group D game of the Under-20 World Cup, the USA take on .

The USA team includes the likes of Timothy Weah, who has performed strongly on loan at , while Ukraine have a side full of young players looking to put on a show and demonstrate that they shouldn't be overlooked.

With these two sides and likely fighting it out for two spots in the knockout stage, a win in this fixture is expected to be crucial.

Game Ukraine U20 vs USA U20 Date Friday, May 24 Time 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET Stream (US Only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Free Sports. It can be streamed via FIFA.

UK TV channel Online stream Free Sports FIFA

Squads & Team News

Position Ukraine squad Goalkeepers Lunin, Kucheruk, Riznyk Defenders Bondar, Safronov, Popov, Mykolenko, Korniienko, Beskorovainyi, Konoplia, Snurnitsyn Midfielders Maksym, Tsitaishvili, Khakhlov, Buletsa, Dryshliuk, Musolitin, Kashchuk Forwards Supriaha, Sikan, Ustymenko

Oleksander Petrakov has a fully-fit side, who will look to try and overcome the odds to beat the USA.

Possible Ukraine starting XI: Lunin, Bondar, Safronov, Popov, Korniienko, Maksym, Tsitaishvili, Khaklov, Bulesta, Kashchuk, Supriaha

Position USA squad Goalkeepers Scott, Ochoa, dos Santos Defenders Dest, Gloster, McKenzie, Richards, Keita, Real Midfielders Durkin, Mendez, Pomykal, Cerrillo, Servania, Ledezma Forwards Soto, Weah, de la Fuente, Llanez Jr., Rennicks

Tab Ramos has a highly-talented squad of players, some of whom are taking a break from to play in the tournament. The USA's coach has had to make a last-minute change to his squad, though, with Ayo Akinola withdrawing due to an ankle injury, with defender Julian Araujo being brought in to replace him.

Possible USA starting XI: Scott, Dest, McKenzie, Richards, Real, Servania, Mendez, Cerrillo, Pomykal, Rennicks, Weah

Betting & Match Odds

USA are favourites to win this at 6/5 on Bet365 , while Ukraine sit at odds of 9/4, and a draw is priced at 23/10

Match Preview

The USA Under-20 team is full to the brim with talent, but their first game will be a tough test, as they take on Ukraine.

The Eastern European side are unbeaten in their last three games, and have conceded just twice in those fixtures, but their goal scoring ability could be called into question against a USA side with several MLS regulars in their defensive ranks.

The USA have arguably got one of the most talented and feared sides in the tournament, with the likes of Timothy Weah, who has shown what he is capable of in his loan spell at Celtic, while the likes of ’s Chris Richards, ’s Ulysses Llanez and ’s Alex Mendez were in contention to line up for their country’s CONCACAF Gold Cup side.

Their coach, Tab Ramos, is confident given his side’s quality that they can do well, but is unsure of their opponents' quality: "I think we have the best team we’ve had. We have the most talent we’ve had, but I don’t know every single team in the World Cup right now.

“I don’t know if Ukraine doesn’t have the best team they’ve ever had in their history too. It’s really hard to tell. To me, it doesn’t make a difference. I just want our team to play well. We’re going to go win one game at a time and see how far we go."

Ramos’ team of young talent went well through the CONCACAF qualifiers, utilising a possession based attacking style of play, which they will look to keep using in the World Cup: "The idea for us is always the same. We want to have the ball.

"We’re going to the World Cup and trying to figure out how we can break down Ukraine. How we can break down Nigeria. How we can beat .

"Part of our way of breaking down Ukraine is not going to be by sitting all the way back and hopefully countering. It’s not something I’m comfortable with, it’s not something I like and it’s not something that fits our players,

"Our players want to attack. Our players want to be aggressive. If it happens that we lose that way, we lose that way, but we’re losing that way going after it."