Ukraine hero Dovbyk's last-gasp finish the latest game-winning goal in Euros history
Ukraine forward Artem Dovbyk's game-winning goal against Sweden on Tuesday made history as the latest winner scored in European Championship history.
Ukraine took down Sweden 2-1 in Tuesday's last-16 clash, with the two sides trading goals in 90 minutes as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emil Forsberg each found the back of the net.
However, a red card for Sweden's Marcus Danielson opened the door for Ukraine, who finally broke down their 10-man opponents with just minutes left in extra time.
A late winner
Dovbyk's goal, which came from a stunning Zinchenko cross, was scored in the 121st minute, making it one of the latest scored in the competition's history.
Timed at 120:37, the goal was the second-latest ever scored at the Euros, behind only Semih Senturk's goal against Croatia in 2008, which hit the back of the net at 121:01.
Tuesday's goal was, however, the latest match-winning finish in Euros history, overtaking France's Michel Platini's game-winner against Portugal in 1984, which came at the 118:53 mark.
Up next for Ukraine
With their victory over Sweden, Ukraine booked a spot in the quarter-final round, where they will face Tuesday's other victors England.
The Three Lions took down Germany 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to book their own spot in the quarter-finals with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane providing the goals.
Ukraine and England will now face off on Saturday in Rome with the winner facing either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the last four.