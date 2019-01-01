Uganda v Zimbabwe: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

The Cranes will be going flat out to get a win and seal their first ever qualification to the knockout stages of Afcon

Cranes’ 2-0 win against DR Congo was the team’s first since 1978 in the finals of this competition, and they are aware another win will seal their place in the knockout stage of the .

Zimbabwe's Warriors have never gone past the group stages and another defeat will probably end their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds of the competition.

Stakes are high, both teams are desperate for a win and only the most clinical side in front of goal will secure maximum points.

Game Uganda vs Zimbabwe Date Wednesday, June 26 Time 8:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be shown live on SuperSport and Channel One.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 & 9 KCB Channel One

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players (Uganda) None None None None

Uganda player Abdu Lumala was substituted with about eight minutes left in the 2-0 win against DR Congo, but he has recovered and is ready for the game.

Defender Murshid Juuko will have to be careful against the Warriors after receiving a yellow card in the previous game. Reports have emerged saying Ronald Mukiibi will be given a chance to prove his worth.

Coach Sebastien Desabre had told Goal a few weeks ago that he feels Zimbabwe is the unlucky team in Group A.

“Zimbabwe seems the least lucky team of the group but I know their squad and their great qualities. The group is complicated even though is the favourite to top it and our team will compete for the second place spot.”

Probable XI for Uganda: Onyango, Walusimbi, Mukiibi, Mugabi, Wasswa, Aucho, Azira, Lumala, Okwi, Miya and Kaddu.

Position Missing player (Zimbabwe) None None

Goalkeeper Eddie Sibanda has recovered from the knee injury he suffered in the 1-0 defeat to . He is expected to keep his place in the starting team and it is believed coach Sunday Chidzambwa will keep faith with the team that narrowly lost to Egypt.

Assistant captain Obvious Karuru feels his team can capitalize on their knowledge of Ugandan 'keeper Denis Onyango to get the vital win.

“We know Uganda is a good country with some good players like Denis Onyango who we know inside out. We know Onyango very well. We are ready for him,” Karuru told Goal .

“You cannot just shoot at him because he is very good at that. We need to build play from the midfield so that you can be able to beat him.”

Probable XI for Zimbabwe: Sibanda, Darikwa, Hadebe, Lunga, Karuru, Musona, Billiat, Mudimu, Nakamba, Munetsi and Mushekwi.

Article continues below

Match Preview

Uganda's 2-0 unexpected win against DR Congo gave them their first win in Afcon since 1978 and heralded the arrival of what had been one of the competitions most underrated teams.



Zimbabwe's technical bench will have analysed that match down to the finest detail looking for weaknesses to probe in their match. They will know that anything but a victory here will likely send them home after their opening loss to Egypt.



They Warriors will be hoping that Khama Billiat remembers he is playing for the national team and not Kaizer Chiefs as they will hope the flashes of brilliance he showed against Egypt will result in an end product for him or his teammates.