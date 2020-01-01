UEFA Nations League draw: England get Belgium, holders Portugal to play World Cup finalists France & Croatia

The draw for the second edition of the tournament has been made in Amsterdam, with inaugural winners Portugal looking to defend their crown

Holders will play World Cup winners after the draw for the group stage was made in Amsterdam.

The same group also contains , meaning a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final is set to be played.

Meanwhile, will face , and Euro 2016 giantkillers in the second edition of the Nations League.

More teams

will face in Group A4, while the will play in Group A1, with some bumper ties set to be played out.

were drawn in Group B4 alongside the , in the only group pitting two of the home nations against each other.

The first competition was won by Portugal, who hosted the finals in 2019. They beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Goncalo Guedes, while England finished third after beating Switzerland on penalties in the third-place play-off.

The group phase will be played from September to November 2020, with the four group winners from League A qualifying for the finals tournament in the summer of 2021.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21: The draw in full

Group A1

Netherlands, Italy, -Herzegovina,

Group A2

England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group A3

Portugal, France, , Croatia

Group A4

, Spain, , Germany

Group B1

, Norway, , Romania

Group B2

, , Slovakia, Israel

Group B3

, , , Hungary

Group B4

Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

Group C1

Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group C2

Georgia, North Macedonia, Estonia, Armenia

Group C3

Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Moldova

Group C4

Albania, Belarus, Lithuania, Kazakhstan

Group D1

Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta

Group D2

Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 - format and changes

A number of changes have been made to the 2020-21 edition of the Nations League, both in structure and the ramifications of results.

Each group in the top three divisions has been expanded to four teams each, meaning each division now comprises 16 teams.

This means these teams will no longer have to play international friendlies on Nations League dates, as had previously been the case with an odd number of teams in each group.

Eliminating 'meaningless' international friendlies was one of the key driving forces behind the creation of the tournament.

However, the bottom tier will contain seven teams, meaning some friendlies will still be played.

Article continues below

The Nations League also won’t guarantee any places for the 2022 World Cup. In the first edition, four teams qualified directly for .

Now, two of 12 World Cup qualifying play-off places for three spots at the finals in will be earned through the Nations League.

The best two Nations League group winners who don't qualify for either the World Cup finals or qualifying play-offs will then go into the play-offs - due to be played in March 2022.