UEFA Champions League Player of the Week Matchday 3: Raheem Sterling

The Manchester City maestro netted his first UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta BC

forward Raheem Sterling has been named the UEFA Player of the Week after netting his first European hat-trick against in midweek.

The international netted three goals from just four shots on target as City came back from a goal down to make light of work of their Italian counterparts, eventually powering their way through to a 5-1 victory.

Sterling, 24, has enjoyed a productive start to the season, scoring 12 times and providing a further three assists in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, who have enjoyed a perfect start to the Champions League group stage.

The former star is the second Manchester City star to win the Player of the Week award; fellow attacker Leroy Sane claimed the crown last season, when his two goals helped the Premier League champions defeat in last year's group stage.

Sterling fended off competition from Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to achieve glory, and joins Erling Braut Haaland and Serge Gnabry in the Player of the Week Hall of Fame - the pair were named POTW on MD1 and MD2 respectively.