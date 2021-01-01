UEFA Champions League: How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in India - TV, live stream

The Spanish giants and the English giants lock horns in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night...

La Liga giants Real Madrid take on Chelsea FC in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid, who last won the trophy in 2018, will hope to get the better of the 2012 UCL champions and progress to the final.

Where to watch or stream the UCL match

UEFA Champions League in India is telecast on Sony Networks

UCL Preview

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that their Belgian star Eden Hazard is fit to be a part of the Los Blancos squad for the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg tie against Chelsea. Hazard, who left Chelsea in the 2018-19 season to join Real Madrid, is all set to take on his former club this Tuesday.

Hazard had featured in Real Madrid's La Liga tie on Sunday against Real Betis for 15 minutes coming off the bench and is now likely to play against the Blues.

Zidane also confirmed that left-back Ferland Mendy has been ruled out of the first leg tie as he is nursing a calf injury.

Chelsea will be high on confidence before taking on the 13 times UCL winners after a win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal and then a triumph over West Ham United last weekend in the Premier League.

Semifinal 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Apr 28 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Chelsea Sony Ten 2/Ten 2 HD/ Sony Liv

Road to Semifinal

Real Madrid were clubbed in Group B this season alongside Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan. The Los Blanco had topped the group stage with 10 points and qualified for the round of 16 where they got the better of Atalanta (4-1 aggregate). In the quarterfinal, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 over two legs to book their berth in the semis.

Chelsea were in Group E alongside Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes. The Blues under then-coach Frank Lampard had topped the group stage with 14 points. In the round of 16, they defeated Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate and then beat FC Porto in the quarterfinal 2-1 over two legs to reach the semifinal.

