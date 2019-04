UAE Arabian Gulf League Highlights: Al-Wahda edge past Shabab Al-Ahli

Al-Wahda's Leonardo da Silva Souza scored the only goal of the game to secure the 3 points.

The result keeps Sharjah top of the AGL with a comfortable 10 point gap. There are 5 fixtures left to be played as Al Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahli sit joint second.