U23 Afcon: Ivory Coast star Kouame returns to Genoa with suspected serious knee injury

The 21-year-old’s campaign in Egypt came to an end after he damaged his knee against South Africa on Tuesday

forward Christian Kouame has returned to following a knee injury he suffered at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Kouame suffered the setback during the Young Elephants’ loss to on Tuesday and did not play in their final group match against Zambia which they won 1-0 on Friday.

The injury comes as a blow for Soualiho Haidara’s side who advanced to the semi-finals as Group B runners-up with the hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The update is also a worry for Genoa as the forward is their top scorer in with five goals in 11 matches this season.

“The player Kouame Christian injured his knee during the match against South Africa and is unable to continue the competition after the medical exams that were done on the spot, he has returned to his club to continue his care,” a statement from the Ivorian FA read.

“On his departure, he was accompanied by the head of delegation, Mr. Sory Diabate (1st Vice-President of the Ivorian Football Federation) who wished him a speedy recovery.”