Two injuries in one blow… Al-Ahli Jeddah lose their star player to Damak

It has been confirmed that Al-Ahli Jeddah’s professional player will miss the match against Damac in the Saudi Roshen League, following an injury he sustained recently.

Al-Ahli will host Damac next Saturday at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the 27th round of the Saudi Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Al-Ahli midfielder Valentin Atangana will miss the upcoming match against Damac due to an injury sustained whilst playing for the France Under-21s.

Atangana sustained a leg injury last Monday following a challenge from one of his teammates during training with the France Under-21s.

The newspaper noted that the French midfielder underwent X-rays and medical examinations on Wednesday, which confirmed he had suffered a severe bruise to his leg, as well as a tear in the joint.

Atangana will undergo an intensive treatment and rehabilitation programme in the coming period, with his return to training to be determined based on his response to the treatment sessions.

The 20-year-old is considered one of Al-Ahli’s standout players this season, having featured in 29 matches since the start of the campaign, during which he has scored five goals.

It is worth noting that Al-Ahli currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League table with 62 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and two points behind Al-Hilal, who occupy second place.