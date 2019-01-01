Turnbull fails medical ahead of Celtic move & now faces surgery

The 19-year-old has been on the radar of a number of clubs after showing impressive form last season but was delivered a shocking blow

have confirmed that they will not be signing teenager David Turnbull this summer after he failed a medical.

Turnbull rose to prominence last season, the 19-year-old scoring 15 goals from midfield in 30 eye-catching Scottish Premiership appearances.

But just as it seemed a move to Celtic was on the cards, "an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery".

Motherwell announced on Thursday that, as a result, the two clubs could not agree on a deal, with Turnbull now set to spend an extended stint on the sidelines before resuming his career at Fir Park.

"An agreement was reached with the Glasgow club on June 12, subject to the player agreeing personal terms, which he did, and undergoing a medical," Motherwell said in a statement.

"During that medical process, an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

"Celtic were still keen to sign the player despite this matter arising. But having presented revised transfer terms to Motherwell, the clubs could not reach an agreement.

"David will now remain at Fir Park and will shortly have an operation, which will rule him out of any football for an extended period - the exact length to be determined following surgery.

"We will give David all the support he needs during this process. We wish him the best with his procedure and rehabilitation, and look forward to watching him play in claret and amber again in the near future."

Celtic released a similar statement , saying they had agreed a "significant fee" with Motherwell.

"We would like to thank David and his representatives for the professionalism they have shown throughout. We also thank Motherwell FC for the way they have handled this process," the Hoops stated on their official website.

"We wish David all the very best with the operation and every success for the future."

Celtic will now look at other targets ahead of the first leg of their first-qualifying round tie against Sarajevo on July 9.

Their Old Firm rivals , meanwhile, completed the signing of Joe Aribo from Charlton Athletic on Thursday.