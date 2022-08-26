Tuchel suspended for Chelsea's clash against Leicester due to Conte feud

The FA has confirmed that Thomas Tuchel will serve his one-match touchline suspension against Leicester this weekend.

Tuchel charged for Conte scuffle

The German received suspended touchline ban

Ban will take effect for visit of Leicester

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel will not be in his technical area when Chelsea welcome the Foxes to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. The FA revealed that, after being present against Leeds at Elland Road, the Blues boss will have to watch from the stands this weekend and will also have to pay a £35,000 fine for his behaviour after the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel feels aggrieved to receive such a punishment considering the fact that Antonio Conte has escaped a similar one-match ban. Although, the Spurs boss has also had to pay a fine for his role in the scuffle between the pair.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT THE FA SAID: The statement regarding Tuchel's touchline ban read: "The manager admitted that his behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022 was improper. An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently ordered for him to be fined £35,000 and suspended from the touchline for one fixture during a hearing.

"Thomas Tuchel appealed against these sanctions, but this has been dismissed by an Appeal Board today, and its written reasons for the decision can be found below."

THE VERDICT:

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? Luckily for the Chelsea manager, he won't have to wait too long until he can return to his technical area. Despite missing Saturday's visit of Leicester, he will be back in position on Tuesday night when the Blues face Southampton at St Mary's.