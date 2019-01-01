Tuchel: Neymar and Mbappe starting to click for PSG again

Both attackers were on target in a 3-1 win over Montpellier, with the German coach full of praise for the way they played

head coach Thomas Tuchel believes star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are starting to excel alongside one another on the field again.

PSG secured a 3-1 win over on Saturday, with 's Neymar and 's Mbappe each on target as they combined effectively for the champions.

Both players have suffered with injury problems this season, restricting their playing time together, but Tuchel sees the pair getting back on track.

"It's not easy for them both," Tuchel told Canal+. "They have both been away and are only now starting to really play together this season.

"It was hard for Kylian to play long minutes, while Neymar, who has more experience, responded very well in this difficult atmosphere. In the end, they made us win the match, right?"

Neymar's goal was a stunning free-kick, and the former man revealed he had expected to find the net from a dead-ball opportunity.

"Before the match, I was told that I was going to score on a free-kick," Neymar said. "So I'm happy to have scored this nice goal, which was important for the team.

"It was a very complicated match. We had a good second half which allowed us to go for an important victory."

Victory strengthened PSG's grip on top spot in Ligue 1, moving eight points clear of second-placed ahead of their game against on Sunday.

Tuchel praised his players for handling an intimidating home support and difficult playing surface at Montpellier.

He added: "It was a great victory, a good game. It's really hard to win here on a horrible pitch in a very hostile atmosphere.

"They put in a lot of intensity, but we responded by showing quality. We also put in intensity for 90 minutes, and it was necessary because, at the end, it became difficult for them to run.

"We gave the answer with our quality and mentality. We remained calm. It was an extraordinary match, a great victory deserved, and congratulations to my team."