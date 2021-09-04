Troost-Ekong reaches milestone in Nigeria win over Liberia in World Cup qualifier

The Watford centre-back played a crucial role to help the Super Eagles go top of Group C with maximum points

Nigeria vice-captain William Troost-Ekong became the 26th player to win a 50th cap for the national team on Friday in the 2-0 win over Liberia in their Group C World Cup qualifier.

Kelechi Iheanacho's brace at the Teslim Balogun Stadium took his international tally to 11 goals as he closes in on Jay-Jay Okocha and Julius Aghahowa's mark of 14 goals in the national team colours.

The Watford defender was happy with the win as he reached the milestone for the West African nation.

"[Plus three points] first step towards Qatar 2022! Well done to all the boys," Troost-Ekong posted on his social media platform.

"On a personal note, it is very special to play my 50th cap for the Super Eagles. Onwards and upwards from here!"

+3! First step towards Qatar 2022!

— William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) September 3, 2021

He made his debut on June 13, 2015, against Chad in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and was part of the Nigeria U23 provisional team for the Rio 2016 Olympics.

His memorable moment, so far, with Nigeria, is scoring the 89th-minute winner in 2019 Afcon that lifted his team past South Africa to qualify for the semis of the competition held in Egypt, before eventually finishing third.

Meanwhile, Everton star Alex Iwobi was named the Most Valuable Player against Liberia. The former Arsenal player provided two assists as the Super Eagles powered past their opponents.

"Honoured to win Most Valuable Player of the game," Iwobi tweeted later on.

— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) September 3, 2021

Iheanacho was voted for the Man of the Match award while Iwobi claimed another one million naira as the Most Valuable Player.

The victory powered Nigeria to the top of Group C with three points after their rivals Cape Verde and the Central African Republic played out a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Next up for the three-time African champions is a trip to Cape Verde for their second group match on September 7 while Liberia battles the Central African Republic on Monday.