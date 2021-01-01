Troost-Ekong, Iheanacho lead Super Eagles early arrival for Cameroon friendlies

The 27-year-old defender and the Foxes forward along with five other players have arrived in Vienna for their encounter against the Indomitable Lions

Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho have arrived the Nigeria national team camp for their international friendly against Cameroon.

Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, John Noble, Anayo Iwuala, Marcus Abraham and Shehu Abdullahi completed the seven players that are already in camp.

The Super Eagles will take on the Indomitable Lions in a double-header at Stadion Weiner Neustadt, with the first fixture scheduled for Friday while the second game will be played on June 8.

The friendlies have been arranged as part of Nigeria’s preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde Islands in August and September.

The Super Eagles recently qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing top of the Group L table.

Troost-Ekong helped Watford to gain promotion to the Premier League, featuring consistently in the run to the success.

After achieving the feat with the Hornets, the centre-back was the first to arrive at the Super Eagles camp in Vienna for the friendly.

The defender touched down Austria on Monday and began individual training before he was joined by his other colleagues on Tuesday.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr had invited 31 players for the games but five of them have pulled out of the friendlies due to injury problems, including Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Also out of the encounters are Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo, Fulham’s Ola Aina, West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi and Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi.

After their outings against the Indomitable Lions, the Super Eagles will also slug it out against Mexico in another friendly on July 4.