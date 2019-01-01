Troost-Ekong extends Udinese contract

The 26-year-old Nigeria international has extended his stay with the White and Blacks until 2023

William Troost-Ekong has signed a contract extension with club until June 2023.

The defender joined the Friulians in the summer of 2018 from Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor and has become a key member of the squad, making 45 appearances across all competitions.

On Wednesday, the White and Blacks confirmed the Super Eagles star has penned a new deal with the Stadio Friuli outfit.

This season, Troost-Ekong has made 10 appearances across all competitions to help Luca Gotti’s men to the 11th spot in the league table.

The defender will be expected to feature when Udinese slug it out against in a league game on Sunday.