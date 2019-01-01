Trippier thrilled to work under Simeone after completing Atletico Madrid switch

Los Colchoneros' English arrival is determined to make his mark in Spain's capital, and is looking to improve under the guidance of the Argentine boss

Kieran Trippier is delighted at the prospect of working under Diego Simeone after completing his move to .

international Trippier officially joined LaLiga giants Atleti from on Wednesday, signing a three-year contract in a deal reportedly worth €22 million (£20m).

Trippier impressed in England's charge to the World Cup semi-finals at 2018, but struggled to recapture that form for Spurs last term. This led to boss Gareth Southgate having excluded the former Tottenham man from the finals that were played by England at the end of last season.

side expressed firm interest despite this drop-off in performance, while and were also linked with a potential bid for the international. Yet it was Atleti who ultimately secured the right-back and it would seem that having the opportunity to work with former international Simeone was a major factor in Trippier's move abroad to Madrid.

"It's an amazing feeling. I've always wanted to play abroad and what a place to play," Trippier told Atleti's official website.

"A fantastic team, an unbelievable manager and I'm just looking forward to getting on with it now.

"They've been to some major finals, they've done so well in LaLiga over the years. They have world class players and a brilliant manager.

"I can't wait to work with the manager, learn from the manager and help the team be a success in the future. You can see how close he is with his squad."

Trippier made 38 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham in 2018-19, scoring one goal, yet he won’t be forgetting his time in North London anytime soon.

"THANK YOU," the right-back wrote on his Instagram page. "I’ve met some amazing people at @spursofficial many of whom I now call my friends. To the Tottenham fans from around the world – you’ve been amazing.

"The support you’ve shown me and the team took us to new heights, and with the new stadium I have no doubt that the team and fans have many exciting times ahead! Wish everyone at the club nothing but the best."