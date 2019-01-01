Trezeguet makes debut in Aston Villa's defeat to Tottenham

The 24-year-old made his maiden appearance as the Claret and Blue Army surrendered their first-half lead to succumb to Mauricio Pochettino’s men

Trezeguet made his debut in ’s 3-1 loss to Hotspur in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

The international teamed up with the Claret and Blue Army last month from Turkish side Kasimpasa.

The 24-year-old winger was immediately handed a starting role by his manager Dean Smith and delivered an impressive performance on the flanks.

But it was McGinn who opened the scoring for the Villa Park outfit in the ninth minute after he was set up by Tyrone Mings.

The newly-promoted side failed to protect the first-half lead, allowing Tottenham to level through Tanguy Ndombele before Harry Kane scored the winning goals in the 86th and 90th minutes.

Trezeguet featured for 59 minutes before making way for Jota while his teammate and international Jonathan Kodjia was introduced in the 72nd minute of the tie.

midfielder Victor Wanyama and Ivorian Serge Aurier were unused substitutes as Tottenham claimed maximum points in front of their home fans.

The former winger will hope to get more minutes under his belt when Aston Villa lock horns with Bournemouth in their next league game on Saturday, August 17.