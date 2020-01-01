Trevor James Morgan joins Filipino club United City FC as head coach

Former and coach Trevor James Morgan has joined Football League club United City FC as their new head coach.

The veteran coach will replace Serbian coach Risto Vidakovic, who recently announced his resignation from the club.

The former youth coach expressed his delight on taking up the new challenge. He said, "I have been given a wonderful opportunity to help take an already very successful team to the next level, and I will give everything I have to help improve our team and to further establish Philippine football as a force to be reckoned within Asia.”

United City FC was formerly known as FC. In July 2020 after the former owner and chairman Leo Rey Yanson stepped down, Emirati-Philippine sports marketing firm MMC Sportz Asia took over the club and renamed it as United City FC.

Morgan had enjoyed two stints with East Bengal from 2010 to 2013 and then again in 2016. During his first stint, the Red and Golds had won a total of eight trophies in three years which includes two Federation Cup titles, three Calcutta Football League (CFL) titles, one IFA Shield and one AIFF Super Cup. In his second stint, he had won just the CFL title.

Under the British manager's tutelage, East Bengal had also enjoyed a very successful run in the 2013 when they had reached the semifinals.

Morgan had also served at (ISL) side Kerala Blasters as an assistant coach as well as interim head coach.