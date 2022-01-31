Trending: Mane's Senegal backed to meet Salah-led Egypt in Afcon 2021 final

Senegal became the last team to advance to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals following their win over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday night.



Sadio Mane was named Man of the Match after the Lions of Teranga defeated the National Thunder 3-1 and they joined Egypt, Burkina Faso and tournament hosts, Cameroon in the last four.



Senegal will now take on Burkina Faso in the first semi-final clash on Wednesday, while Egypt will lock horns with Cameroon the following day.



Many fans took to social media to react to Senegal's win over Equatorial Guinea and predicted the Lions of Teranga would face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the final which will be played on February 6.



Salah captained the Pharaohs as they claimed a 2-1 win over Morocco on Sunday evening and some fans would love to see the world-class attacker face his Liverpool teammate Mane in the final.



Read how Twitter reacted to Senegal's win over Equatorial Guinea:

Senegal vs Egypt final. Salah vs Mane. I'm rooting for Senegal to win it https://t.co/g5GSLANSdA — Munir (@MunirEssa97) January 30, 2022

Egypt and Senegal will be the final Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah 2 players from the premier league and from the same Liverpool team will face each other — Edgar Zavala (@EdgarZa56291036) January 30, 2022

Sadio Mane at the beginning of the tournament said he wants to meet Naby Keita or Mo Salah in the final,that dream will come to pass if Egypt and Senegal can go through one more match each — NwaOkaligwe (@NwaOkaligwe) January 30, 2022

#ssafcon2021 Senegal were right on it from the start of the whistle. Good play to both team. Good football tonight. Egypt (Salah) v Senegal (Mane) final will be mouth watering. #LFC — 'Tunde Paul (@TundePaul1) January 30, 2022

Sadio Mane's Senegal goes through to the semi finals and faces Burkina Faso. We have a potential Mohamed Salah vs Saido Mane AFCON final but the best part it will go well with all Liverpool fans in the world whoever wins. #AFCON2021 #TeamSenegal — Kenny Mlay 🇸🇳🇪🇬 (@PapiiKennyy7) January 30, 2022

confirmed AFCON semi-finals:



Egypt vs Cameroon

Senegal vs Burkina Faso



Mo Salah vs Sadio Mane final?👀 pic.twitter.com/Qp3k0rIqms — Jürgen (@Jurgegenpress) January 30, 2022

Senegal vs Egypt #AFCON2021 final. Mane wins it and then in March Salah qualifies to the World Cup 🤝 — Fiifi (@Efson_) January 30, 2022

We could be destined for a Senegal V Egypt AFCON final and what an exceptional match that would be. There's so much more to it than Salah v Mane; two nations desperate to legitimise themselves. I suspect Senegal's 2019 loss will power them to victory. — Patrick (@Patrick_EG_Ryan) January 30, 2022

I’m gonna end up crying in the AFCON final because my gut tells me it’s going to be Senegal vs Egypt and one of mane or salah will lose 😭😭😭, my heart can’t take this. pic.twitter.com/AO7mutK9Im — TrentSZN™️ (@TrentSZN1998) January 30, 2022

Hope it's an Egypt vs Senegal final now. Salah or Mane won't feel much physical fatigue if they win it. The adrenaline will mean they'll still be on a high and they'll just play through it. — Tim Bolton (@TimBolton01) January 30, 2022