Live Scores
Pahang

Transfer rumours: Eky staying at PKNP, Pahang sign Indonesian youngster

Last updated
Comments()
Abi Yazid / Goal
Pahang have reportedly signed a 20-year old Indonesia winger on a two-year deal.

BY        ZULHILMI ZAINAL       Follow on Twitter

Here are the most recent Malaysia Super League transfer rumours.

Editors' Picks

Despite initially rumoured to be close to joining Perak, Malaysia forward Shahrel Fikri Fauzi seems to be staying on at PKNP FC. Social media accounts of the club and the player have posted photos of him playing in a friendly against an amateur side on Saturday, with the player who's affectionately known as Eky by fans donning the armband once again, in the match.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m coming home 🧡🖤

A post shared by Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (@shahrelfikri19) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guess who's back 💥🧡🖤

A post shared by PKNP FC (@pknpfc) on

According to Indonesian portal BolaSport.com, 20-year old Indonesia winger Saddil Ramdani has joined Pahang on a two-year deal from PSM Makassar. Elephants head coach Dollah Salleh reportedly had travelled to Indonesia himself in early December last year, in order to secure his service, as well as that of Makassar captain Wiljan Pluim's.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account for photos and videos!

Next article:
Fabregas: I'm slower but I'll never lose my technique
Next article:
Alexander-Arnold tells Liverpool to be inspired by Manchester City
Next article:
Manchester City vs Rotherham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Solskjaer keen for first 'proper test' against Tottenham
Next article:
Spurs will miss 'unbelievable' Son, says Alli
Close