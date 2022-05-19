Tottenham Women forward Chioma Ubogagu suspended for nine months after two anti-doping violations

Tottenham Women forward Chioma Ubogagu has been suspended from all football activity for nine months after accepting an anti-doping violation.

The 29-year-old has been charged by the FA, with an independent tribunal reaching a decision on April 22.

Ubogagu – who has previously represented the likes of Arsenal, Orlando Pride and Real Madrid while also having three England caps to her name – has been stung over medication prescribed to her by a doctor in the United States.

Why has Spurs star Chioma Ubogagu been banned for nine months?

Tottenham have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Chioma was prescribed two forms of medication in the United States from a personal doctor to treat acne before signing for the club.

“The 29-year-old continued to take the medication to treat her skin condition after she arrived without the knowledge that the medication was prohibited.

“In November 2021, Chioma requested a repeat prescription from the club doctor who alerted the relevant bodies; the FA and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) about the use of a banned substance.

“The FA accepts that Chioma did not take the medication, spironolactone, with a view to intentionally securing an illegal advantage.

“Both the Club and Chioma fully cooperated with the FA and UKAD during the disciplinary process and Chioma has been unavailable for selection since the provisional suspension was imposed in January.

“Chioma takes full responsibility for the charge and deeply regrets her actions admitting a lack of knowledge and awareness on her part.”

When will Chioma Ubogagu be able to play for Tottenham again?

Ubogagu will not be available for selection at Spurs until she has served her entire ban, which is due to run until October 2022.

She has said: “I am so sorry to my team-mates and staff that I can’t be out on the pitch. The club has been fully supportive throughout this entire process, and I am so appreciative of all their help. My faith, family, and close friends have helped me immensely in this difficult time. I am eager to be back soon now that this has been resolved.

“I want to make clear that the medication had no performance-enhancing effects for me, but I still made the mistake of not being as diligent as possible, and as a result I am unable to play the game I love until I serve my suspension. While my dermatologist is aware of my profession, it is also my responsibility to know more about the medications I am prescribed.

“I plan to share my story and educate others on the severity of what can happen, and I hope I can help other athletes avoid situations like mine in the future.”

