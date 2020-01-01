Tottenham star Son doesn't consider himself one of the Premier League's top players

The South Korean forward, currently on international duty with his country, is humble about his ability despite some superb performances of late

star Heung-min Son does not consider himself to be one of the best players in the Premier League despite his hugely impressive form over the last few seasons.

Son has been superb at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, with eight goals scored in as many league games and 10 strikes in 13 matches in all competitions.

While his goalscoring ability, skills on the ball and significant turn of pace have established him as one of the most feared Premier League forwards, Son himself claims to have never considered himself on a par with Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne or any other top-flight star.

In an interview on the Korea Football Association (KFA) YouTube channel , Son said: "I've never once thought I am among the best players in the Premier League. Honestly, I’ve never thought that for a moment.

"I have always tried to do my best for Tottenham and in the national team and try to show all my abilities. It feels different to play for the national team and for Spurs. We will prepare well so that we can play as well as we can for the fans."

Son is currently with the national team for friendlies against and and is aiming to bring his club form to the international stage.

He will be looking to link up with the likes of Hwang Hee-chan of and Hwang Ui-jo, who plays for , with Son going on to discuss his international team-mates, as well as his relationship with Harry Kane.

He said: "Kane and I have played together for a long time. It's common to try to develop [the partnership] at every moment. He is younger than me, but he always plays hard.

"Hee-chan and Ui-jo also work hard. We've known each other for a long time, and we know what we want. Hee-chan and Uijo are having a hard time with their [club] teams these days, but I'm lucky with my team.

"I hope Hee-chan and Ui-jo will boost their performance with the national team. I think it's also my role to help them return to their teams in a better way."