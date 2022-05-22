Tottenham secure top-four Premier League finish & beat Arsenal to Champions League qualification

Tottenham have secured a place in next season's Champions League after beating Arsenal to a top four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs had the advantage in the battle for a spot in the competition as they sat two points ahead of the Gunners heading into the season's final round of fixtures.

Antonio Conte's team beat Norwich 5-0 on Sunday to be sure of a top-four finish.

How did Tottenham secure a top-four finish?

Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min scored twice while Harry Kane struck once to secure the three points for the north London team.

The three points were enough to book Spurs a place in the Champions League group stage.

What happened with Arsenal?

Arsenal were the only other contenders for a place in the top four.

The Gunners needed to beat Everton and required Totteham to slip up for them to end up in the top four.

Mikel Arteta's team beat Everton 5-1, with Gabriel Martinelli, Cedric Soares, Eddie Nketiah Gabriel and Martin Odegaard among the goals.

Arsenal still finished two points behind their north London rivals and will play in the Europa League next term.

