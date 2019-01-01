Women's World Cup
Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Spurs will be keen to push on in another season vying for major silverware after missing out on the Champions League trophy

Tottenham had somewhat of a rollercoaster last season, briefly emerging as frontrunners for the title before a mild capitulation that saw them only secure fourth place on the final day of the campaign.

Star striker Harry Kane was out for a fair chunk of the season, and Mauricio Pochettino experienced yet another trophyless season in north London after they lost the Champions League final to Premier League rivals Liverpool 2-0.

They are expected to make a major push for silverware this season, however, though Pochettino's future at the club still remains uncertain.

They kick off their campaign at home to newly-promoted Aston Villa before their first away trip sees them visit champions Manchester City a week later.

The first North London Derby against Arsenal is not far around the corner on the weekend of August 31 at the Emirates Stadium, with the reverse fixture landing close to the end of the campaign on April 25.

They close out the season away at Crystal Palace, with their final home game against Leicester City a week earlier.

Tottenham's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Tottenham Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
17/08/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
24/08/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
31/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
14/09/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
21/09/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
28/09/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
05/10/2019 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
19/10/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
26/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
02/11/2019 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
09/11/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
23/11/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
30/11/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
03/12/2019 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
07/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
14/12/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
21/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
26/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
28/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
01/01/2020 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
11/01/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
18/01/2020 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
22/01/2020 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
01/02/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
08/02/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
22/02/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
29/02/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
07/03/2020 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
14/03/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
21/03/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
04/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
11/04/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
18/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
25/04/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
02/05/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
09/05/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
17/05/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

