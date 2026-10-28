Tottenham rival Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City in race for Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman as Spurs plan for potential Pedro Porro exit

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Tottenham Hotspur have joined a quartet of Premier League heavyweights monitoring breakout Villarreal full-back Alex Freeman following his rapid rise in Spanish football this year. The north Londoners are actively scouting long-term right-back options amid growing uncertainty over first-choice defender Pedro Porro's future beyond this campaign.

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English heavyweights track American defender

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham recruitment chiefs have been impressed by the 22-year-old defender as they prepare for life after Spain international Porro. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen to bring the Spurs full-back home in 2027, with the player open to returning to his homeland. However, United scouts have also watched Freeman recently alongside representatives from Chelsea owners BlueCo and City's parent organisation, City Football Group.

Breakthrough year sparks Premier League interest

The son of Super Bowl winner Antonio Freeman has enjoyed a meteoric ascent since leaving Major League Soccer side Orlando City for Spain in January.

His immediate impact in La Liga earned him a maiden senior United States call-up in March before Mauricio Pochettino named him in his World Cup squad, where the youngster played all five games and scored in a victory over Australia.

Since returning to club duty for the 2026-27 season, the athletic defender has registered nine La Liga appearances and one goal alongside three Champions League outings and one Copa del Rey match.

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Long contract protects Spanish club

The report notes that Premier League suitors have been drawn to the American's attacking output, physical attributes and ability to deliver on the biggest stage as they assess right-back reinforcements.

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For Tottenham, identifying a succession plan has become vital even though Porro remains a key figure in north London for now.

However, prising Freeman away from the Estadio de la Ceramica will not be straightforward after he penned a six-year deal running until 2032 upon his arrival in January, handing the Yellow Submarine a commanding negotiating stance.

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January window brings early test

Despite Villarreal holding strong contractual protection over their prized asset, formal approaches could arrive as early as the upcoming winter transfer window if his fine form continues. With scouts from England's biggest clubs regularly attending his matches, the Spanish side face a fierce battle to retain him long-term. Meanwhile, Spurs will continue weighing up whether to move in the New Year or wait until Porro's situation becomes clearer next summer.