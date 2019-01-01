Tottenham defender Serge Aurier to miss Manchester City clash

The Cote d’Ivoire international is yet to recover from a hamstring injury and will play no part when the Lilywhites host Pep Guardiola’s men

Serge Aurier will miss Hotspur’s quarter-final first leg game against on Tuesday due to injury.

The 26-year-old last featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s men in the round of 16 against after suffering a hamstring problem.

He missed Spurs’ back-to-back defeats to and as well as last Wednesday’s win over .

The former right-back will also not play a part when the Lilywhites host Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley as he continues with his rehabilitation, with Kieran Trippier expected to start.

Aurier has been limited to 16 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season.