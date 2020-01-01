'Tottenham are going to win something under Mourinho' - Reguilon impressed by coach's confidence

The left-back has backed the Portuguese manager to keep up his record of winning trophies in his second year into a job

Sergio Reguilon is convinced will win trophies under Jose Mourinho.

After a strong start to the season, Spurs have fallen behind in the Premier League title race, having won just one of their last six matches to leave them six points behind leaders .

But 24-year-old left-back Reguilon, who joined from in the summer, is impressed by the former , and coach's mentality and expects him to bring silverware to north London.

He said in an interview with AS: "I saw, I don't know where, that in his second year Mourinho has won a title with every team he has been with.

"I personally look at him, I see that self-assurance that he has in himself and I say: 'We are going to win something, yes'.

"We are going to have to win something. With that mentality, things get done."

The international has long been an admirer of Mourinho and was touched by a gesture the Portuguese manager made at Christmas.

"I've always said that I wanted to play at some time in my life in the Premier and I had also said that I wanted Mourinho to coach me in my career. Many factors came together to make this possible," he said.

"Mourinho called me several times before making the decision. It was a reason to take into account, his insistence, because if he loved me so much it would be for something.

"I always say the same thing, I would like you to know him the way I know him. I could tell a thousand wonderful anecdotes.

"For example, on Christmas day, he knows that I am alone. We got to training on the 25th and I had a box at my space. I open it and it was a suckling pig already cooked.

"He told me: 'I know you are alone at Christmas, so you don't have to cook dinner and can eat well'. There are details that people don't know on a day-to-day basis. For a footballer, [the coach] being aware of how you are away from football is very important."

Alongside Spain coach Luis Enrique, Mourinho is one of the best managers the full-back has played for, while Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was a notable exception from his top two.

"For me, Mourinho and Luis Enrique are two top coaches. Each one has his method, each teacher has his booklet," he said.

"Luis Enrique likes more to be in control of the ball, more like the Spanish philosophy of taking care of the ball. Mourinho likes that we are strong, that we also have the ball, of course, but they are different ways of training. But in their measure they are both top."